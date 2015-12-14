Asot Michael’s remark on the Statutory Corporations General Provisions Bill 2016 Secondment of an employee »
What is meant by the term “secondment”? The term “secondment”…
AIRLIFT INCREASES WITH THE ADDITION OF SEABORNE AIRLINES
St. John’s, Antigua (December 13, 2015) – Plans made by…
REMARKS interCaribbean Airways ARRIVAL
HONORABLE ASOT MICHAEL Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and…
interCaribbean Airways makes its inaugural call to the Sir V.C. Bird International Airport on Sir Vere Cornwall Bird Snr. Day.
Government of Antigua and Barbud Ministry of Tourism,…
Sir Ronald Sanders has nominated for Secretary General of the Commonwealth
“The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has nominated Sir Ronald…
Will the Commonwealth elect such a person as leader?
For several weeks, Caribbean News Now has been aware that a smear…
