AIRLIFT INCREASES WITH THE ADDITION OF SEABORNE AIRLINES »

St. John’s, Antigua (December 13, 2015) – Plans made by Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Officials to welcome more flights from more airlines and tour operators around the world, upon completion…

Dec 14 2015
Will the Commonwealth elect such a person as leader? »

For several weeks, Caribbean News Now has been aware that a smear campaign in the British press was being planned against Sir Ronald Sanders, Antigua and Barbuda’s nominee for the post of…

Nov 26 2015
Antigua and Barbuda reaffirms support for Sir Ronald Sanders amidst smear campaign »

VALLETTA, Malta – 26th November 2015……Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne has reaffirmed his government’s support for Sir Ronald Sanders for the post of Commonwealth Secretary General amidst a smear…

Nov 26 2015
Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy of Antigua and Barbuda FCCA TOWN HALL MEETING »

 HONORABLE ASOT MICHAEL Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy of Antigua and Barbuda FCCA TOWN HALL MEETING Multi- Purpose Center November 17, 2015 5:30pm   Michele Paige: President…

Nov 17 2015
JetBlue Launches Nonstop Flight Service Between Antigua and Barbuda And New York. »

  HONORABLE ASOT MICHAEL MINISTER OF TOURISM, ECONOMIC  DEVELOPMENT, INVESTMENT & ENERGY REMARKS FOR KNICKERBOCKER COCKTAIL EVENT NOVEMBER 4TH 2015 KNCKERBOCKER HOTEL, NEW YORK, NY 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. H.E.…

Nov 4 2015
MINISTER ASOT MICHAEL RESPONDS TO REGIONAL REPORT ON SOLAR ENERGY APPLICATION »

The Honorable Asot Michael, Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy has responded to a recent report in the media indicating that Antigua and Barbuda was among a number…

Jun 18 2015
Antigua wants to become a mecca for yachting in Caribbean” says Asot Michael »

       …

May 8 2015
Asot Michael’s remark on the Statutory Corporations General Provisions Bill 2016 Secondment of an employee »

LABAHIA Groundbreaking-8721

What is meant by the term “secondment”? The term “secondment” describes where an employee is assigned on a temporary basis…

Sep 8 2016

Apr 25 2015

Apr 25 2015 / Read More »

National cricketer recuperating after one car smash-up

Leeward Islands wicketkeeper batsman and Antigua Hawksbills’ Devon “Booby” Thomas is out of hospital and recovering well following a one car smash-up late Thursday afternoon. The former West Indies player was slated to undergo final scans…

Sep 6 2014 / Read More »
